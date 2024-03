Trenin had one shot and five hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Edmonton.

Trenin was dropped from the third to fourth line, as Zach Parise returned from a lower-body injury. The fourth line was responsible for 12 of Colorado's 33 hits, and Trenin has 13 body checks over four games since being traded from Nashville. Overall, the 27-year-old is tied for 19th in the NHL with 184 hits.