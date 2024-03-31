Trenin scored a goal on three shots and delivered five hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over Nashville.

The fourth line pressured the Predators in their own end, forcing a loose puck that Trenin corralled and buried for the game-winning tally against his former mates. It was Trenin's second goal as a member of the Avalanche. He's also continued his prolific ways with the body, logging 26 hits over 10 games since joining Colorado. Saturday's five bodychecks established a new career high in that category; Trenin has 196 hits (24th in NHL) over 70 games.