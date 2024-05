Trenin scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets in Game 5.

The second-period goal was Trenin's first point in five playoff outings. The 27-year-old has added 21 hits, six shots on net and a plus-2 rating. He had 17 points, 116 shots on net, 207 hits and 40 PIM over 76 regular-season outings between the Avalanche and the Predators, though he's mainly been in a bottom-six role since he was traded to Colorado.