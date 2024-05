Trenin is being evaluated for an upper-body injury after exiting Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Stars in the first period, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Trenin exited midway through the first period, and it appears unlikely he'll be able to return to the game. If the Avalanche lose Wednesday, the injury will end his season, though it's unclear if he'll be available for Friday's Game 6 should the Avalanche win.