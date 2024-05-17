Trenin (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Game 6 versus Dallas on Friday. Coach Jared Bednar told reporters, "He won't be available tonight. He's on the shelf for tonight's game. Still classify him as day-to-day," per Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.

Trenin has produced just one point in 10 postseason contests, so his absence from the lineup is unlikely to have a significant impact on fantasy players. Without Trenin in the lineup, the Avs will likely turn to Chris Wagner to fill a fourth-line center role, though Fredrik Olofsson could also be in the mix.