Regula scored his first-career goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to Calgary.

Regula snuck a wrist shot through some traffic to register his first career point in his 13th NHL game. The 21-year-old Michigan native may not be the most exciting prospect in hockey, but Regula does offer some interesting upside for a 6-foot-4 defenseman. In 40 games with AHL Rockford, he logged four goals and 21 assists. With the Blackhawks rebuilding, Regula could get an extended look alongside Jake McCabe on the second defensive pair and on the second power play unit.