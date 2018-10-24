Saad scored two goals and recorded seven shots in a 3-1 victory over the Ducks on Tuesday.

This ends a bit of a rough start to the season for Saad, who had just two assists and no goals in the first eight games. Owners don't need to be too overly concerned, though, as not only is it still early, but Saad has never been a great starter in October. He has 37 points in 64 career October games; his points per game average is better in both November and December.