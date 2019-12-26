Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Facing three-week absence
Saad (ankle) is expected to be sidelined for three weeks.
Saad has already missed the Blackhawks' last two games, and it looks like he'll miss at least 10 more due to the ankle injury he sustained last Thursday against Winnipeg. John Quenneville is expected to get the first crack at replacing Saad on Chicago's top line Friday against the Islanders.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Shifts to IR•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: No firm timeline•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Suffers scary injury Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Shows touch for quick goals•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Opens scoring shorthanded•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Chips in with pair of helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.