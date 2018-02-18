Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Has points in back-to-back games
Saad recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-1 blowout win over the Capitals.
It's been a disappointing reunion campaign for Saad after being brought back to Chicago in the Artemi Panarin trade over the summer, as he has just 15 goals and 27 points in 59 contests. With two goals and an assist in his last two games, the Blackhawks can only hope the two-time Stanley Cup winner is rounding into form late in the season, so fantasy owners should pick him up if still available before he's back on the radar again.
