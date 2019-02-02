Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Keeps tickling twine
Saad potted two goals in Friday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.
He's now got five goals in his last five games and 17 tallies on the season, but helpers have been a little tougher to come by for Saad -- his last assist came almost a month ago, and he has only 12 in 50 games.
