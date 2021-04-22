De Haan (hip) is considered day-to-day, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
De Haan exited Wednesday's win over Nashville after aggravating the hip injury he's been battling for nearly two weeks. Although he's technically considered day-to-day, at this point he seems questionable at best for Friday's rematch with the Predators.
