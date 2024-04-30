De Haan becomes a free agent this offseason.

The veteran defender, who inked a one-year deal for $775,000 last summer, put up three goals and seven assists in 59 games this season. De Haan was scratched for nine of the team's last 11 games, despite putting up an assist in each of the two games played. He played in one postseason game in 2023-24, delivering two blocked shots and one hit in 10:50. At his best, de Haan could give you triple-digit hits and blocked shots, but he needs to ink a contract this summer. He'll soon be 33, and the journeyman may struggle to find a suitor. He hasn't played a full season since 2016-17 for the Islanders.