de Haan had one shot and two hits in 14:39 of ice time in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets on Wednesday.
He and Nick Perbix continue to log the lowest ice time of all of the Bolts' defenders, and continue to deliver meager point totals. de Haan hasn't put up a point in eight contests, and remains far more valuable on the ice than in fantasy.
