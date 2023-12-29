Watch Now:

De Haan has one assist, 26 hits and 33 blocked shots in his last 22 games.

De Haan is averaging 15:43 of ice time this season, and his value is limited both on the ice and in fantasy. Overall he has three assists, 39 hits and 42 blocks in 31 games. De Haan plays a neutral, low-mistake game that is unspectacular.

