De Haan fired three shots Saturday in a 5-3 win over Florida.

De Haan has just three goals and five assists in 54 games this season after tallying 12 points in 53 games with Carolina last year. He has been a healthy scratch in three of the Bolts' five games in March after a stretch in mid-February when he dressed just once in a six-game span. De Haan needs to be on the ice with greater consistency before he produces. As a result, his fantasy value is negligible.