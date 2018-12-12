Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Promoted to top level
The Blackhawks recalled Dahlstrom from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.
The Blackhawks have been one of the worst teams in the NHL defensively this season, so they'll hope Dahlstrom will be able to help them improve in that respect. The 23-year-old Swede has tallied one goal and eight points while posting a -12 rating in 22 AHL appearances this campaign.
