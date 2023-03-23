Dahlstrom (shoulder) was placed on waivers Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Dahlstrom was given a three-month recovery timetable when he began skating in early January, so it appears he's now healthy and will presumably start getting back into game shape with AHL Toronto in the likely event he passes through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old defender picked up two helpers through three top-level appearances in 2021-22.
