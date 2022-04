Dahlstrom was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Dahlstrom's demotion is a good indication either Timothy Liljegren (undisclosed) or Jake Muzzin (undisclosed) will be healthy enough to play against the Red Wings on Tuesday. Even if the 278-year-old Dahlstrom does make his way back to the NHL roster for the playoffs, he is unlikely to see any game action and figures to be a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.