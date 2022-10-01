Dahlstrom (shoulder) will require surgery and miss at least six months, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Dahlstrom likely would've spent most of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Toronto but now it's unclear if he'll suit up at all this season. The 27-year-old defenseman tallied two assists in three appearances with the Maple Leafs last year. More information on his timeline will likely come later during the rehab process.