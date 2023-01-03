Dahlstrom (shoulder) has begun skating as part of his recovery process but remains roughly three months from returning, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports Tuesday.
Dahlstrom's recovery timeline would put him in line to return in early April, which could see him get a few games in before the playoffs begin. Considering the 27-year-old blueliner has never scored a goal in 67 contests, few fantasy players will be anxiously awaiting his return to action.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Carl Dahlstrom: Out for six months•
-
Maple Leafs' Carl Dahlstrom: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Carl Dahlstrom: Makes precautionary exit•
-
Maple Leafs' Carl Dahlstrom: Sent back to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Carl Dahlstrom: Rises to top level•
-
Maple Leafs' Carl Dahlstrom: Returned to minors•