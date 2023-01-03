Dahlstrom (shoulder) has begun skating as part of his recovery process but remains roughly three months from returning, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports Tuesday.

Dahlstrom's recovery timeline would put him in line to return in early April, which could see him get a few games in before the playoffs begin. Considering the 27-year-old blueliner has never scored a goal in 67 contests, few fantasy players will be anxiously awaiting his return to action.