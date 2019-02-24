Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Scratched again Sunday

Dahlstrom (illness) won't suit up for Sunday's game versus the Stars, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Dahlstrom will miss his second straight game due to this sickness. He's not leaving offensive production on the table with no points over the last nine outings, and his absence will keep Slater Koekkoek in the lineup.

