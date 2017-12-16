Franson (upper body) wasn't on the ice for Saturday's practice, which indicates he won't be available for Sunday's matchup with the Wild, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.

The 30-year-old blueliner will almost certainly miss a fourth consecutive game Sunday due to the upper-body injury he suffered on Dec. 8 against the Sabres. Jordan Oesterle has played well in Franson's absence, so the veteran defender could be the odd man out once he's cleared to play.

