Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Could return Thursday
Franson (upper body) is close to returning, and may be back in the lineup Thursday against the Stars, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Franson was putting up a somewhat surprising performance before his injury, notching seven points and 43 shots on net in 19 games. The veteran defenseman has missed four games with this injury.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Remains sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Transferred to injured reserve•
-
Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Out again Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Out Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Dealing with upper-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...