Franson landed on the waiver wire Monday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Franson is averaging a mere 14:03 of ice time in his four games back from injury and was a healthy scratch versus the Oilers on Sunday. The blueliner was getting looks on the power play during this stretch, which makes the move to waive him a little surprising. If he clears -- which is by no means guaranteed -- the 30-year-old figures to be reassigned to the minors -- having last played in the AHL during the 2009-10 campaign -- although he could decide to ask for his outright release rather than reporting to Rockford.