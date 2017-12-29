Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Activated from IR
The Blackhawks activated Franson (upper body) from injured reserve Friday.
Franson was cleared to play on Dec. 20, but he's remained on IR up until now because Chicago simply hasn't needed him with Jordan Oesterle stepping up and playing well on the right side in his absence. However, the Blackhawks placed Artem Anisimov (upper body) on IR on Friday, which opened up a spot on their roster for the 2005 third-round pick. Franson's next opportunity to crack Chicago's lineup will come Friday against the Oilers.
