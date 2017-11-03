Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Slow start with new team
Murphy has gone scoreless in 10 games with the Blackhawks this season.
The former Coyote has brought some physicality to Chicago's lineup, registering 19 hits in 10 contests, but his complete lack of offensive production will keep him from being a viable option in any season-long fantasy format this campaign.
