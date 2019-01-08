Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Not playing Monday
Forsling (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Calgary on Monday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
There still hasn't been much information regarding the severity of Forsling's injury or a timetable for his return, but Monday will be the second straight game he'll miss. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Predators.
