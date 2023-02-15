Stauber stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Canadiens.

The rookie netminder kept Chicago in the game until the third period, when Montreal potted three goals in six minutes to pull away. It was Stauber's first loss in the NHL after three straight wins, and the 23-year-old will likely continue splitting work with Petr Mrazek until Alex Stalock (head) is ready to return.