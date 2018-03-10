Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Assuming road net Saturday
Berube will start in goal Saturday afternoon against host Boston, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Berube continues to get looks with traditional starter Corey Crawford (concussion) still parked on injured reserve and the Blackhawks evidently not wanting to run rookie Anton Forsberg into the ground by giving him too many starts. Berube has a 2-2-0 record, 3.11 GAA and .911 save percentage this season, which at least shows that he's holding his own at the top level. He'll next face a Bruins team that ranks eighth in home scoring at 3.43 goals per game, so we recommend only starting Berube out of desperation.
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Stops 37 in loss•
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt•
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Makes 33 saves to defeat Avalanche•
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: In goal Tuesday•
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Yields two goals in relief•
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased in loss to Sharks•
