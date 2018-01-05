Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: In goal Friday against Vegas
Glass will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Golden Knights, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Glass has done enough to keep the Blackhawks afloat while starter Corey Crawford (upper body) has been sidelined, posting a 2-0-1 record while registering a 2.98 GAA and .917 save percentage in three starts. He'll look to pick up a second straight win in his fourth consecutive start in a tough home matchup with a high-powered Golden Knights offense that's averaging 3.11 goals per game on the road this season, third in the NHL.
More News
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Stops Rangers for second win•
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Designated starter Wednesday•
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Yields four goals in overtime defeat•
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Starting Sunday in Calgary•
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Turns aside 42 shots in NHL debut•
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Will make NHL debut Friday•
