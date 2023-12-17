Anderson (undisclosed) will not return to Sunday's game against Vancouver.
Anderson tallied an assist while logging 7:39 of ice time prior to suffering an injury. He snapped a five-game scoreless drought and now has five assists in 13 games this season. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's matchup with Colorado.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Tallies pair of assists in win•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Recalled from AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Added to waivers•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Re-signed by Blackhawks•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Sent to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Snaps 11-game scoring drought•