Anderson scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

Anderson snapped a seven-game point drought with his game-tying goal in the third period. The 25-year-old was just alright with 17 points, 57 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-5 rating over 55 appearances with the Blackhawks this season. It was the best year of his career, but it's unlikely he would have seen that much playing time with many other teams. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer.