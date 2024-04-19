Anderson scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.
Anderson snapped a seven-game point drought with his game-tying goal in the third period. The 25-year-old was just alright with 17 points, 57 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-5 rating over 55 appearances with the Blackhawks this season. It was the best year of his career, but it's unlikely he would have seen that much playing time with many other teams. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Two helpers vs. Calgary'•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Not close to returning•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Moves to IR•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Exits Sunday's contest•