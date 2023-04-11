Khaira (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Blackhawks only have one game remaining following Tuesday's contest, so he may have seen his last game action of 2022-23. If that ends up being the case, the 28-year-old forward will finish the year having collected 13 points through 50 contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Snaps six-game point slump•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Under the weather•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Contributes two helpers Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Supplies two assists Friday•