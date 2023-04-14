Khaira (undisclosed) scored a goal in Chicago's 5-4 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.
Khaira missed Tuesday's game due to the injury, but he was able to return for Chicago's season finale. His marker came midway through the first period to reduce Philadelphia's lead to 2-1. Khaira has finished the campaign with six goals and 14 points in 51 outings.
