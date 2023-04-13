Khaira (undisclosed) is good to play Thursday versus Philadelphia, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Khaira wasn't in the lineup Tuesday due to the injury. He has five goals and 13 points in 50 outings this season. With Khaira back, Buddy Robinson is projected to be a healthy scratch Thursday.
