Khaira signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Sunday.
Khaira spent the last two years with the Blackhawks. In 51 games during the 2022-23 campaign, he tallied six goals and 14 points. The 29-year-old forward will compete for a bottom-six role in camp but could begin the year with AHL Iowa.
