Subban gave up three goals on 28 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Subban kept the game scoreless through the first period, but the Predators beat him twice in the second and Erik Haula added a goal from a tight angle in the third as insurance. The 27-year-old goalie dropped to 6-6-1 with a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 14 games. The Blackhawks are off until Tuesday versus the Lightning -- a starting goalie for that contest has yet to be named.