Foligno (personal) will miss Wednesday's contest against St. Louis, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Foligno has played 70 games for the Blackhawks this season, recording 17 goals and 20 assists to go along with 135 shots on goal. Another update on his status should surface prior to Friday's game versus Nashville.
