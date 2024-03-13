Foligno registered four assists, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Two of Foligno's helpers came on the power play. The winger has six points over his last four games as he continues to benefit from playing on the top line and first power-play unit. For the season, the veteran has 15 goals, 18 assists, 13 power-play points, 124 shots on net, 153 hits, 51 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 59 appearances.