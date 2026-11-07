Foligno (upper body) was activated off injured reserve and is expected to play against the Lightning on Saturday, per the NHL Media Site.

Foligno, as well as his brother Marcus, was activated from injured reserve ahead of Minnesota's clash against the Lightning on Saturday. He'll have a strong chance at playing against Tampa Bay, but if he doesn't appear in the lineup Saturday, he'll likely make his return during the team's upcoming three-game road trip. When healthy this season, he's posted a goal, a plus-2 rating and three shots on net over three appearances.