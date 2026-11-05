Foligno (upper body) will travel with the Wild during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Foligno has been sidelined since early October after he was forced to exit Minnesota's clash against the Sabres on Oct. 6 with his upper-body injury. Prior to going down, he posted a goal, a plus-2 rating and three shots on net across three games. It remains to be seen if he'll actually play during the upcoming road trip, but his inclusion on the travel plans means he could be nearing a return.