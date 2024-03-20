Foligno scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings.

A Philipp Kurashev pass banked into the net after a deflection off Foligno's leg. The goal was Foligno's first in six games, though he also had a four-assist effort in that span. The 36-year-old forward continues to see top-six minutes for the Blackhawks, which has allowed him to produce solid offense. He's up to 16 goals, 34 points (14 on the power play), 126 shots on net, 161 hits, 53 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 62 appearances.