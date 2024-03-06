Foligno scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Foligno added three shots on goal and two PIM, but he also took a minus-2 rating. The winger had gone three contests without a point entering Tuesday, his longest drought since January. The 36-year-old is up to 29 points (11 on the power play) with 114 shots on net, 149 hits, 49 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 56 appearances. Foligno has bounced around the lineup lately, but he's worth a look as a streaming option when he plays on the top line.