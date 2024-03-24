Foligno notched an assist and six hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.
Foligno helped out on Philipp Kurashev's game-tying goal in the last minute of the third period. With two goals and six assists over his last nine outings. Foligno is providing steady offense from a top-six role. He's up to 35 points, 130 shots on net, 171 hits, 55 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 64 contests overall, matching his most games played in any of the last four seasons.
