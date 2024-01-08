Mrazek made 28 saves in Sunday's 4-3 win over Calgary.

It wasn't the steadiest performance from Mrazek -- the Flames' final tally came as a result of him not getting tight to the post late in the third period, giving Nazem Kadri a gap to exploit -- but he did just enough to earn his 10th win of the season. Over his last 10 outings, Mrazek is 3-5-1 with a rough 3.64 GAA and .887 save percentage , but his starting job likely isn't in much jeopardy as Arvid Soderblom has a 4.90 GAA in six appearances over that same time period.