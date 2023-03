Mrazek will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Boston, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek has gone 0-4-1 in his past five outings, having allowed 15 goals on 170 shots. He has posted a record of 8-19-3 this season with a 3.69 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Bruins rank second overall with 3.74 goals per game this campaign.