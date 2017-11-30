Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Finds back of net in Nashville
Wingels scored a goal and recorded four shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
The former Shark filled up the scoresheet, recording a plus-2 rating and a blocked shot, and now has multiple shots on goal in three of his last six games. Wingels is buried on the depth chart, making it difficult to count on him in all but the deepest of formats, but if he gets hot, he could play his way into more ice time.
