Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Returns to health

Wingels is now healthy enough to play after missing Saturday's playoff game against the Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury.

That said, with Riley Nash (ear) in line to return to action Monday night against Toronto, it looks like Wingels will be a spare forward for Game 3, along with Ryan Donato and Brian Gionta.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories