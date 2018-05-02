Bruins' Tommy Wingels: In Game 3 lineup

Wingels will draw into the Bruins' lineup Wednesday against the Lightning, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Per the report, Wingels will get the Game 3 nod over Tim Schaller due to his physicality and experience. While skating on the Bruins' fourth line, Wingels' fantasy upside is limited, with the 30-year-old winger coming off a regular season in which he tallied nine goals and 17 points in 75 games (57 with Chicago and 18 with Boston).