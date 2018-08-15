Tommy Wingels: Signs overseas

Wingels inked a one-year deal with Geneve-Servette (NLA) on Wednesday.

Last season, Wingels spent time with both the Blackhawks and Bruins. In 75 appearances between those clubs, he managed 17 points and dressed in four of Boston's playoff games -- going pointless. Wingels, 30, never appeared comfortable following his trade from the Sharks and unless he's able to put together a special season abroad, the chances of him returning to the NHL are slim at best.